Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland is seen in this photo distributed on Aug. 3, 2021. (Disneyland Resort)

Three California theme parks were named among the most visited theme parks in the world, according to the annual index report released by Themed Entertainment Association/AECOM.

The yearly study looks at estimated theme park attendance for the previous year at some of the world’s most popular theme park destinations. Typically, theme parks don’t disclose official attendance figures.

Disneyland Park, Disney’s California Adventure and Universal Studios, Hollywood were all named on the list earning the second, 13th and 15th spots, respectively out of the 25 theme parks named on the list.

The study estimated that 16.81 million people visited Disneyland Park, 9 million visited Disney California Adventure and 8.4 million visited Universal Studios, Hollywood last year.

Disneyland had a 97% increase over the previous year’s attendance, while Disney’s California Adventure and Universal Studios, Hollywood had an 81% and 53% increase, respectively, compared to last year’s attendance records.

The authors noted that the increase in park guests is likely due to pent-up demand in response to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns and restrictions.

However, the report noted that none of the California-based amusement parks on the list reached its pre-pandemic attendance levels. However, that could change in next year’s report due to new guests’ experiences and attractions at each location.

In January, Disneyland opened Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway in the updated Mickey’s Toontown area, the Pacific Wharf at California Adventure is being reimagined into a new “Big Hero 6” area, known as San Fransokyo Square and Universal Studios Hollywood opened its highly anticipated Super Nintendo World in February.

The most visited theme park globally in 2022 was Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. About 17.13 million guests visited the park last year, according to the report.

The entire study can be viewed here.