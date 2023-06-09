Three California lottery players became instant millionaires after playing lottery games, state lottery officials announced Friday.

Two lottery players, Roger Jiminez and Michael Marks, won $1 million after playing the Sparkling Riches and Win Big scratcher games.

Jiminez purchased the winning scratcher game at Heritage House Liquor in Tustin in Orange County, while Marks purchased the Sparkling Riches scratcher ticket at Sandune Liquor in Playa Del Rey in Los Angeles County.

Jiminez didn’t realize he had won the scratcher game’s top prize until he looked at the ticket for a third time and noticed the six zeros. The newly minted millionaire told the lottery office he was thankful for the big win.

Another lottery player, Orsiris Perez Olvera, also won a $1,044,212 after matching five out of the six numbers during a Powerball drawing in November. Olvera purchased the Powerball ticket at a 7 -Eleven on Milmount Drive in Milpitas in Santa Clara County.

Each location that sold a winning lottery game received a $5,000 bonus, officials announced.

Another Powerball winner won over $230,000 on Thursday after purchasing a ticket at M&A Tobacco in Santa Monica. The winner’s identity has not been disclosed at this time.

The current Powerball jackpot stands at $308 million heading into Saturday night’s drawing since no ticket matched all six numbers.

Californians who are feeling lucky can purchase a Powerball ticket ahead of the Saturday drawing for $2 at lottery retailers across the Golden State.

Multiple California Lottery players have been lucky winners recently, including Edwin Castro, who won the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in November.

Castro recently used some of his winnings to purchase a Hollywood Hills mansion for $25.5 million and a $4 million home in Altadena.