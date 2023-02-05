Check out this view of the beach and the cliffs at Moonlight State Beach in Encinitas, Calif. (Adobe Stock Photo)

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A North County beach town has earned some bragging rights as the only city in California to make Forbes Advisor Magazine’s “Best Places to Travel in 2023” list.

The Encinitas Visitors Center said Thursday it’s proud to announce the city was one of the top 50 destinations the publication listed to help inspire readers’ travel lists for the present year.

The Forbes article states, “California summons thoughts of a sun-swathed swell and palm-flecked streets thronged by cool cafes and beautiful boutiques — and that’s exactly what you’ll find in Encinitas, a surfer’s haven just about 25 miles north of San Diego.”

Forbes’ also gave praise to Encinitas sandy beaches which bend along the Pacific West Coast.

“Grandview Beach is favored by board-toting wave hunters, while sunset seekers call Moonlight Beach home come dusk — neither of these sandy stretches, however, are spoiled by the crowds of California’s big city beaches,” the Forbes article noted.

Surfers are seen walking along Swami’s Beach at sunset in Encinitas, Calif. (Adobe Stock Photo)

Also noteworthy, the magazine complimented Encinitas for its dining options, particularly applauding Herb & Sea and the Fish Shop. The publication described the North County beach town as a “sophisticated seafood sanctuary.”

While highlighting Encinitas, Forbes also noted the “heap of hotels” for visitors who want to pay in travel perks like Hilton Honors points, Wyndam rewards or points earned at Hyatt hotels.

“We are thrilled to be included in Forbes ‘Best Places to Travel in 2023.’ We always knew our seaside gem was special — where better to sip, shop, surf, sun, stay, play and feed your soul than in Encinitas,” said Carol Knight, Encinitas Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center Director. “With our unique neighborhoods, laid-back vibe and jaw-droppingly beautiful and swimmable beaches, Encinitas captures the true essence of a Southern California vacation.”

Luckily for San Diegans, a top travel destination is right here at home. A calendar of events and a weekly blog on current and upcoming happenings in Encinitas can be found here.

