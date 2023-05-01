A condominium (not pictured) recently listed on Zillow is turning some heads with its property overview. (Getty Images)

California is notorious for having high living expenses, especially for housing, so it is no surprise that a $300,000 homebuying budget won’t get you far in the Golden State.

Researchers at Go Banking Rates, a personal finance website, analyzed how much a $300,000 budget would get prospective home buyers in each state. California wasn’t considered the best place to look for homes with a fixed budget.

Researchers analyzed the typical single-family home prices in each state using the latest Zillow data to determine which states are the most and least cost-effective for those that have a homebuying budget.

In the Golden State, the average cost of a home is $744,023, reseachers found. Experts with the California Association of Realtors found that the median price per square foot is $373.

Those with a budget of $300,000 could only buy 804 square feet.

Researchers found that a $300,000 home budget also wouldn’t go far in the following states:

Idaho

New Hampshire

New Jersey

Oregon

Utah

Colorado

Washington

Massachusetts

Hawaii

Hawaii was considered to be the state where a $300,000 home budget would give prospective home buyers the least bang for their buck.

However, it’s not all bad news for potential home buyers with a fixed budget. The study considered the following states gave buyers the most value on a fixed homebuying budget.

West Virginia

Mississippi

Arkansas

Louisiana

Kentucky

Oklahoma

Iowa

Alabama

Ohio

Kansas

Kansas was considered to be the “best” state to purchase a home with a $300,000 budget.