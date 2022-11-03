Just in time for National Sandwich Day, one California restaurant in Monterey County was ranked as the best sandwich shop in the Golden State, according to Yelp reviewers.

Prunedale Market and Deli is best known for its tri-tip sandwiches, soups, and barbeque entrees. Yelp users have raved about the restaurant’s substantial food portions, atmosphere, and great employees.

“This place! OMG! It’s the best. If you are ever in the area, it’s a must!” one user said. “The owner is just the nicest guy. He always treats you like he’s known you your whole life, and you are best friends.”

The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Tuesday until Saturday; however, it could close earlier if all the food sells out.

For Californians looking for a good sandwich but can’t make the drive out to Prunedale, other restaurants like Popeyes and Quiznos offer deals on the popular dish.

Subway is also treating its customers to sandwich deals by giving away 10,000-footlong subs, but customers would have to submit a photo of themselves flying in the middle seat to SubwaySandwichSeat.com to get the free sandwich.