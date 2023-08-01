Multiple California hospital facilities were ranked among the “Best Hospitals” in the U.S., according to an annual report from U.S. News and World Report.

The report ranked 484 regional hospitals and evaluated them on 30 medical and surgical services. Of those facilities, 22 were considered to be the country’s highest-rated hospitals.

The report also named the “best” hospitals for specialty services like cancer treatment and heart surgery.

Hospital facilities in California were named on both lists.

These hospitals were named on the national “best” hospital list

UCLA Medical Center

UC San Diego Health-La Jolla and Hillcrest Hospitals

UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center

These hospitals were considered to be the “best” for specialty treatment

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Best for heart Surgery, structural bowel and colon conditions, Orthopedics surgery and Pulmonology and Lung Surgery)

(Best for heart Surgery, structural bowel and colon conditions, Orthopedics surgery and Pulmonology and Lung Surgery) UCLA Medical Center (Best for ear, nose and throat issues, structural bowel and colon conditions and geriatrics medical issues)

(Best for ear, nose and throat issues, structural bowel and colon conditions and geriatrics medical issues) Stanford Health Care Hospita l (Best for ear, nose and throat issues)

l (Best for ear, nose and throat issues) UCSF Medical Center ( best for neurological issues such as Alzheimer’s and dementia)

Other hospitals such as John Hopkins, Mayo Clinic and NYU Langone were also named in the report.

The complete study can be viewed here.