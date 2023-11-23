(FOX40.COM) — Thanksgiving has been observed throughout California since becoming a national holiday under President Abraham Lincoln in 1863, but the Golden State’s first turkey day was a mix of official meals and scattered celebrations, and most feasts did not even include a turkey.

Thanksgiving in 1850 arrived just a little over two months after California became the 31st state in the Union and many residents had never heard of the holiday, which was mainly observed in the New England area at that time.

An 1896 article by the San Francisco Call recalls a scattered and seemingly unconventional Thanksgiving across much of the state, although it had been declared a holiday by then-Governor Peter H. Burnett.

However, even Burnett’s proclamation was a bit uncommon as Thanksgiving was not held on the fourth Thursday of November as it is today, but on Saturday, Nov. 30, the final day of the month.

According to the San Francisco Call, all business operations around the state were halted and although a true recollection of the events of the day was never recorded an estimated 50 Thanksgiving celebrations took place across the state.

Those not familiar with the New England tradition had some initial reservations about the holiday, but when they released a feast and lots of drinking was involved they quickly accepted the new tradition.

At this time much of California’s population was still living in mining camps and small communities, with limited options for food beyond beans, bread, and whatever wildlife was hunted.

Wild turkey was not on the plates of many early Californians unless they lived in an area where they could hunt the bird. Instead many enjoyed jackrabbit as it was abundant and considered an adequate meal.

In Sacramento, which was not the state capital at the time, the Sons of New England held a banquet in the dining room of the Columbia Hotel.

“The decorations of the hall on this occasion were by far the most elaborate that had ever been attempted in the State,” the San Francisco Call wrote. “The walls were hung with bunting and flags and shields containing the names of the States were placed in the form of a frieze.”

The celebration was open to all in the city and featured 40 different dishes and eight kinds of wine.

Governor Burnett attended the celebration and was made the guest of honor at the table where the festivities continued until midnight.

The Bay Area and Coastal Region was a little less celebratory than Sacramento and the surrounding foothills, according to the San Francisco Call.

Businesses remained open but did see a slight drop in customers, some churches held services in recognition of the governor’s proclamation.

In San Francisco, some of the French restaurants did serve up a turkey dinner and many people were happy to take part in the good time.

There were many though that did not celebrate the state’s first Thanksgiving, but not out of protest but rather for a lack of knowledge about the governor’s proclamation.

The San Francisco Call spoke with George K. Fitch, who recalled working in one of the state’s diggings during Thanksgiving.

“The Governor’s proclamation did not reach his camp, and if it had the chances are that no attention would have been paid to it, as there were no New Englanders for several miles around,” the Call wrote. “When the news came that some of the boys over the ridge had been celebrating considerable surprise was expressed.”

It would not be until 1863 that President Abraham Lincoln would proclaim the fourth Thursday of November as Thanksgiving after a fervent 36-year campaign by writer Sarah Josepha Hale to establish the national holiday.