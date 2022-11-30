The “Magic Happens” parade will return to Disneyland on Feb. 24, the resort announced on Wednesday.

The daytime event, which debuted in 2020 before the parks closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, features Mickey Mouse and other characters as moments from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios films are brought to life, a news release said.

The parade will return during the Disney 100 celebration which mark’s Walt Disney Co.’s 100th anniversary.

Disney Parks worldwide will participate in the celebration, but the Disneyland Resort will be the center of it. This will be the largest-cross-company global celebration, the company announced.

Mickey and Minnie Runaway Railroad attraction, new decorations for Sleeping Beauty’s Castle and night-time shows will debut early next year during the festivities.

People interested in attending the celebrations can visit the Disneyland website for more details on these offerings. The company will release new information ahead of the festivities.

Parkgoers will still have a valid theme park ticket and reservation to enter the Disneyland Resort