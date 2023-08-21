BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two weeks ago, a cyberattack knocked out the Multiple Listing Services, a vital tool for real estate agents, but the end of the attack may be in sight — at least in Bakersfield.

Real estate software provider Rapattoni has been out of commission since Aug. 8, affecting real estate operations in Bakersfield and throughout much of California. In fact, the ransomware attack is affecting 12 states, shutting down the property listings for 5% of the nation’s real estate agents from San Francisco to Boston.

However, the may be coming to an end here in Bakersfield.

Derek Sprague, chief executive officer of the Bakersfield Association of Realtors, told 17 News that “The lights are flickering” – as of Monday, they are starting to get intermittent access to the MLS, and they’re hoping to be fully up and running by Tuesday.

Rapattoni, based in Westlake Village, says it has been working with the FBI, their insurers and technical experts to resolve the issue.