(KTXL) — Texas is famous for the phrase “Six flags over Texas,” which commemorates the six governing bodies that have laid claim to the state, but if California were to implement its own version of the phrase, it would include double the number of flags.

In the last several hundred years of recorded history, the flags of several countries, empires, would-be conquerors and at least one famed revolt have led to the flying of 12 different flags over part or all of the state’s territory, including when the state extended beyond its current borders.

Here’s a breakdown of the different flags that have flown over the Golden State:

‘Flag’ of the Spanish Empire, 1542

Exactly 50 years after Columbus set sail west in search of Asia, Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo became the first known European to explore the California coast, a task he was hired to do for the Spanish Empire.

At that time, the concept of a flag did not exist, but the banner of Emperor Charles V represented the empire.

The banner consists of the two-headed eagle of the Holy Roman Empire and the shields representing the different lands that the empire ruled.

Cross of Burgundy, Spain, 1542

This banner was used by the rulers of the region of Burgundy, France, and it spread to Spain when the House of Habsburg, one of the more prominent historical rulers of Europe, ascended to the throne of Spain in the early 16th Century.

It was one of the symbols that represented the rulers of the Spanish Empire, including the colonies and territories in Europe and the Americas.

The symbol consists of a cross in the form of an ‘X’ with saw-toothed edges.

Flag of England, 1579

The English explorer Sir Francis Drake is known for circumnavigating the world in one expedition, but for a brief time, he and a crew arrived at a cove near Point Reyes, claiming the region for Queen Elizabeth I and naming it Nova Albion.

The crew members began establishing relations with the native Miwok people before leaving after just over one month.

The English flag has long consisted of Saint George’s Cross, a red cross on a white background.

Flag of Spain, 1787

It was towards the end of the 18th Century that Spain adopted a redesigned flag, which includes the modern-day color scheme of red horizontal stripes above and below a central yellow horizontal stripe, with a crest on the left that includes the symbols of Castile and Leon, as well as a crown.

Just two years after the adoption of the flag, Spain began the construction of the missions in what was then Alta California, leading to the creation of settlements along the coast and the disruption of the Indigenous peoples that lived in the area.

Flag of Spain

Flag of Russian-American Company, 1812

The Russian Empire controlled lands in North America, including what is today the State of Alaska, and the state-sponsored Russian-American Company moved south from that territory.

Members of the company established Fort Ross north of San Francisco and attempted to form a larger Russian settlement before being pressured by the United States and Great Britain to retreat in 1825.

In 1841, the company sold its goods and left the region.

Its flag included a variation of the two-headed eagle of the Holy Roman Empire and the shield of Moscow over three horizontal stripes of white, blue and red.

Flag of Argentina, 1818

In November of 1818, the French-born, Argentine sailor Hyppolite Bouchard and around 200 men fought against the Spanish on the central coast, taking the city of Monterey for six days.

Towards the end of the month, Bouchard and his forces left and headed south, stopping several times along the coast to ransack port communities for food and supplies, doing so for the last time at San Juan Capistrano in mid-December.

The flag of Argentina at that time consisted of three horizontal stripes: two light blue stripes on each side of a white one.

The flag of Argentina that was used from 1812 – 1818.

Flag of the Mexican Empire, 1821

Commonly known as the First Mexican Empire, this short-lived monarchy existed in the first two years after Mexico gained independence from Spain.

Former military officer Agustín de Iturbide was the sole monarch, who ruled over a turbulent time and failed to hold back a revolt, resulting in his abdication and the creation of Mexico as a republic.

The flag of the empire was the first iteration of the golden eagle atop a cactus in the middle of a lake, said to be the image that the Aztecs saw when they founded their capital city on Lake Tenochtitlán.

The eagle is wearing a crown in this first flag, which also contains the three vertical stripes of green, white and red.

Flag of Mexico, 1823

Upon the dissolution of the monarchy, Mexico got to work creating a constitution as a republic, with former General Guadalupe Victoria becoming the first president.

The first few decades of Mexico’s existence as an independent country were marked by political instability, eventually leading to the loss of much of its northern territory to the short-lived Republic of Texas and the United States.

The flag of Mexico to this day maintains the overall image of the empire’s flag, with the same vertical stripes in green, white and red, and the image of the eagle, now with a serpent in its mouth and without the crown.

Flag of the California Battalion, 1846

Following the annexation of Texas, the United States set on a plan of expanding its territory and attempted to purchase lands from Mexico. When Mexico refused, American soldiers still entered the country, setting off the Mexican-American War.

During the war, Lieutenant Coronel John Fremont and a crew of cartographers, scouts and other men helped study and take control of Alta California, eventually being absorbed into the United States armed forces to help establish control, capturing Santa Barbara and the surrounding area and hoisting their flag.

The flag consisted of a coat of arms of an eagle and a shield in the center, with banners above and below on a blue background.

Flag of the California Republic, 1846

As the United States sought to take control of towns throughout Alta California, several dozen Americans in the Sonoma area rebelled in June against the Mexican government, which still held legal control.

The group hoisted the famed Bear Flag above the town, declaring the California Republic. In less than a month, American armed forces arrived and took control of the area, putting an end to the revolt.

The flag consisted of a star and a bear in the upper-left corner with the words California Republic underneath, with a single red stripe along the bottom.

Flag of the United States, 1848

In February of 1848, the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo ended the Mexican-American War, with several government acts in Mexico and the United States transferring complete control of the present-day states of California, Nevada and Utah, and parts of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Wyoming to the U.S.

At the time, the United States consisted of 29 states and various territories, and the country’s flag already contained 13 red and white stripes and the upper-left stars, one for each state.

Flag of the State of California, 1850

Since its admission as a state on September 9, 1850, California has had its current flag, which was heavily based on the one from the Bear Flag Revolt.

It consists of a California grizzly bear on a patch of grass in the center, with a star in the upper-left corner, a single red stripe along the bottom, and the words California Republic above it.