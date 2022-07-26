VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KTLA) — A 22-year-old man died after an apparent road rage incident in Victorville on Sunday, police said.

Deputies responded to an assault with a weapon call in the area of Bear Valley Road and Mall Boulevard just before 3 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department said in a news release.

They found 22-year-old Brock Moore of Tehachapi lying on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medical aid was rendered, and Moore was transported to a local hospital, where he was declared deceased a short time later, the department said.

The suspect, identified by authorities as 23-year-old Jeremy Franks of Apple Valley, had fled the scene. With the assistance of the California Highway Patrol, Franks was located in Barstow and taken into custody.

Franks was booked at High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of murder.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division-Homicide Detail responded and are conducting the investigation.

“At this time, it appears the incident started over a road rage clash,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Chris Crosswhite at 909-890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.