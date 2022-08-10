TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — Northern California law enforcement is asking all teenagers and adults who attended a Friday night party at the Prosser Family Campground to share any photos, videos, or information that may help in the investigation to find Kiely Rodni.

“We are not investigating their conduct that night,” Sgt. Scott Alford, Placer County Sheriff’s said at a Tuesday news conference. “If you want to report anonymously if you heard information from a friend and that person doesn’t want to come forward, please come forward on behalf of your friend and tell us that information. We are not investigating you, we are partnering with you to receive any information to help find Kiely.”

Kiely Rodni has been missing since Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. She was last seen at 12:30 a.m. and had attended a party with over 100 minors and young adults in attendance.

Authorities said that Rodni’s cell phone was last registered 12:33 a.m. Saturday. They also said that she was recorded on surveillance video at a store on Friday around 6 p.m. prior to attending the party.

A still from surveillance footage showing Rodni around 6 p.m. on Friday at a store near Truckee.

Detectives are asking for any information that way provides clues and that no information is too small.

“If you have to ask yourself whether or not you should share some information, you’ve already answered the question,” Captain Troy Minton-Sander, Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in the release. “No piece of information is too small.”

The sheriff’s office established a tip line dedicated to the search for Rodni: 530-581-6320 option 7. Callers can remain anonymous.

According to the findkiely.com website, info can be emailed at findkiely@gmail.com.