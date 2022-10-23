Authorities are investigating the cause of a three-car crash in Porter Ranch Saturday that killed a 17-year-old boy and injured nine people, including two other minors.

The crash occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of North Reseda Boulevard.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a vehicle headed southbound on Reseda Blvd. crossed over the double yellow lines and hit a car headed northbound, then careened into another car in the northbound lanes.

A parked car was also damaged in the crash.

The 17-year-old was declared dead at the scene while the other nine victims were taken by ambulance to local hospitals, authorities said.

Six were in critical condition.

Authorities believe the 17-year-old was a passenger in the car that crossed the double yellow lines. His name was not immediately released.

Police say speed may have been a factor in the crash.

“It’s a little heartbreaking that you have the family members here and you have crisis response here speaking with them,” said Lt. Matt Bielsky of the LAPD. “For those of us who have families, it is tough to see this all the time. And we’ve been doing this many years and every time, it is tough dealing with the family members and what they have to go through. We just ask that everybody slow down, especially now that it’s drizzling and the rainy season is coming up, so just please slow down.”