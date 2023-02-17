Los Angeles-based Taco Bell fans no longer have to travel far and wide to experience a Taco Bell Cantina.

The company announced the opening of its newest cantina restaurant on Thursday. The restaurant is located at 6471 Hollywood Blvd., a historic Hollywood location that formerly housed a bookstore known as the “book lover’s haunt for movie stars,” a news release said.

Many of Hollywood’s most iconic entertainers were frequent bookstore visitors.

Taco Bell’s newest cantina will be the first for L.A. County, a news release said. A total of 150 Taco Bell eateries already operate within the county.

Taco Bell Cantina restaurants are known for its alcoholic drink selection. The menu also includes fan-favorite food items.

“We’re excited to be part of LA history with the continued expansion of our Cantina concept,” Taco Bell President and Global Chief Operating Officer Mike Grams said in a statement.

“These flexible formats bring iconic Taco Bell experiences to our fans across America, made possible by strong partnerships with our franchisees and the best restaurant teams.”

Guests who visit the restaurant can order their favorite Taco Bell items through menu kiosks located inside the restaurant. Customers can also purchase Taco Bell merchandise while they wait for their food, a news release said.

“We’re continuing to push the boundaries and innovate for communities hungry for elevated dining experiences from quick-service restaurants they love and our new Hollywood Cantina is poised to be a guest favorite,” Mark Reed, Owner of C&R Restaurant Group, said in a statement.

C&R Restaurant Group is one of Taco Bell’s franchisees.