Swarm of earthquakes strike Northern California

STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – The United States Geological Survey is reporting multiple earthquakes that struck Thursday afternoon across Northern California.

Residents across the Bay Area reported feeling multiple shakes.

Here is where the earthquakes were reported:

5.9 magnitude near Smith Valley around 3:49 p.m.

4.8 magnitude near Farmington around 3:50 p.m.

3.4 magnitude near Walker around 3:57 p.m.

3.1 magnitude near Coleville around 3:58 p.m.

4.2 magnitude near Markleeville around 3:59 p.m.

3.7 magnitude near Markleeville around 4:01 p.m.

At this time, there are no reports of injuries or damages.

Check back for more details as this is developing.