Fire crews and police officers were called to a residential neighborhood to help with the closure of roads after at least one person was injured. The culprit, officials say, was a massive swarm of bees.

It started around 4:15 p.m. on the 17100 block of Adlon Road in Encino, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The Fire Department was the first to respond to the area following a report of a bee sting.

When they arrived, crews discovered a massive swarm of bees which led to the need for roads in the area to be shut down. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to assist with the closures.

Sky5 captured video of a man being stung by a swarm of bees that shut down a residential neighborhood in Encino on May 15, 2023. (KTLA)

Thousands of bees were seen in the area and residents were urged to stay inside and wait for the arrival of animal control personnel.

Video from Sky5 showed one person, believed to be an officer or security guard, being attacked by what appeared to be a swarm of bees.

The condition of the person who was originally stung is unclear, but they were transported to the hospital.

Bee and wasp stings can cause major health complications and even death for those who are allergic or have other medical conditions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of 62 people die from bee and wasp stings in America each year.