Suspected thief tracked down after attorney’s jacket stolen in open court in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Multiple law enforcement agencies tracked down a woman who they say was caught on camera stealing an attorney’s jacket in open court in Kings County.

On Fri. Dec. 17 at approximately 11:00 a.m., deputies at the Kings County Superior Court received a report of a jacket that was taken from a defense attorney. Investigators say that while the attorney was litigating for a client, a member of the audience stole the attorney’s jacket.

Deputies reached out to security and reviewed surveillance footage, where they say they saw “a female with distinctive pink hair” grab the jacket, rummage through the pockets and then leave the courtroom.

Deputies were able to contact a person who knew the woman. She was identified as Lisa Abbattista of Morro Bay. Investigators say she had recently corresponded with an inmate incarcerated in the Kings County Jail and were able to get her physical address.

Morro Bay police were able to locate Abbattista, who they say was still wearing the stolen jacket. Abbattista told officers that she believed the coat had belonged to her.

The jacket was returned to its rightful owner.