Suspect in stolen police vehicle leads LA authorities on bizarre chase

LOS ANGELES (KGET) — A man danced and did push-ups before being taken into custody after leading Los Angeles authorities on a pursuit Saturday in a stolen police vehicle.

NBC affiliate KNBC reports the man was driving a LAPD police cruiser that was reported stolen from Downtown Los Angeles sometime after 7 p.m. The man led police on a pursuit on freeways in Los Angeles and into Irvine from Interstate 5.

KNBC reports the man stopped along Interstate 5 near Irvine and got out of the police vehicle putting his hands in the air. Video showed the man dancing and doing push-ups on freeway lanes before being placed in handcuffs and under arrest at around 7:45 p.m.