SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — A man who allegedly beheaded a young San Carlos woman with a sword was identified by investigators on Friday.

Jose Solano Landaeta, 33, was arrested on homicide charges, according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s Lt. Eamonn Allen. The shocking killing happened at 11:50 a.m. Thursday when a 25-year-old woman was attacked outside her apartment on Magnolia Avenue and Laurel Street.

Witnesses flagged down deputies to alert them of the ongoing sword attack. Allen said the violence stemmed from a domestic dispute between Landaeta and the victim, who is a young mother of two.

“There was an ongoing relationship between the two,” Allen said.

Landaeta fled on foot before deputies arrived. Allen said the killer ran two blocks away, but he later returned to the crime scene unarmed. Deputies took him into custody and combed the neighborhood trying to find the murder weapon.

“There was ample enough time for him to have concealed it,” Allen said.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident. There is no ongoing threat to the community. At this time, we are not releasing information on the victim due to pending notifications of family,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

Landaeta was booked into the San Mateo County Jail with no bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in court at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brandt with the Sheriff’s Office at 650-333-8195.