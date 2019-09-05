Suspect in Dos Palos officer-involved shooting located

UPDATE: CHP- ALERTS deactivated the Blue Alert on twitter at 12:48 p.m. The tweet says the suspect, Guadalupe Herrera Lopez, 51, was located.

**This Blue Alert has been deactivated. The suspect has been located.** https://t.co/4rmTRxq1G7 — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) September 5, 2019

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a news conference at 1:30 p.m. We will stream it live on our KGET Facebook page.

(KSEE) — A manhunt was underway Wednesday for the suspect of an officer involved shooting.

It started around 3:30 p.m when two Merced County Sheriff’s Deputies checked a house on Eucalyptus Avenue and Highway 33 in Dos Palos for a wanted man.

“They were going up just to see if that was the house that maybe he was possibly at. They were kind of behind some cover not exactly sure what they were coming into and as soon as they started walking up he started shooting,” Deputy Daryl Allen with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said.

Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera / Photo: Merced County Sheriff’s Office

Officers said the suspect is 51-year-old Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera of Dos Palos had an arrest warrant out for domestic violence. When deputies approached him he allegedly fired several rounds and hit one deputy a single time in the chest.

Lopez-Herrera left the scene. He was last seen driving a white 2013 GMC crew cab license plate number 25599H1.

The deputy was wearing a tactical vest and is expected to make a full recovery.

“That’s one of those safety items that as deputies and officers were glad to have is a ballistic vest, and that probably saved his life today,” Allen said.

Agencies across the region began a manhunt for the suspect.

“I was coming home from work and I saw police, highway patrols, county, city police going all over the place,” Mike Cardoza a Dos Palos resident said.

Cardoza said it’s scary knowing the shooter has not been arrested.

“This is now hitting home. Boy all the gun stuff right now and now you hear it in your town makes you think ‘Wow, this is getting close, too close for comfort,’” he said.

Mitzi Gonzales teaches at a local middle school and said she’s lived in the area her whole life, and it’s changed.

“Growing up here in Dos Palos pretty much everyone left their door open, my kids went from the pizza factory in town to other places and that was fine. I wouldn’t let my kids walk anywhere in Dos Palos anymore,” she said.

Lopez-Herrera is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who spots him is asked to not approach him and call 9-1-1.