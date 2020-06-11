UPDATE: Authorities report a suspect is down, several officers wounded in search of Paso Robles ‘ambush’ suspect

UPDATE (4:31 p.m.) — Paso Robles police say a suspect is down and several officers have been wounded after reports of shots fired in the area of Highway 46 West and Ramada Drive.

Authorities were in the area searching for Mason James Lira who is suspected of shooting and killing one man and severely wounding a San Luis Obispo County deputy early Thursday morning.

Suspect down. Several officers wounded. — Paso Robles Police (@PasoRoblesPD) June 11, 2020

UPDATE (2:40 p.m.) — Paso Robles police say officers are responding to the area of Highway 46 and Ramada Drive for reports of shots fired as the search continues for Mason James Lira.

Residents were advised to stay away from the area. Video sent to 17 News shows a heavy police presence in the area.

NBC affiliate KSBY reports multiple law enforcement agencies are responding.

Shots fired in the area of 46W / Ramada. Stay out of area. — Paso Robles Police (@PasoRoblesPD) June 11, 2020

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff says Reverse 911 was used to alert residents to shelter in place as authorities searched the area.

A Reverse 911 shelter in place message was issued for those within a two-mile radius of Volpi Ysabel Rd in Paso Robles due to law enforcement activity. — SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) June 11, 2020

PASO ROBLES, California (KGPE) – A manhunt is underway in California as law enforcement continues to search for the gunman in the “ambush” shooting of a sheriff’s deputy and the fatal shooting of a homeless man.

The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Mason James Lira. He has dark hair and weighs about 160 pounds and is from the Monterey area. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Sheriff Ian Parkinson said a gunman shot at the police department just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

“We had an unprovoked attack on local law enforcement and, in my opinion, an act of a coward,” said Parkinson.

Parkinson said the suspect exchanged gunfire with deputies, one of whom was shot in the face. He said the suspect had been “laying in ambush” at the police department.

“The deputy was an absolute hero,” said Parkinson. “Even calling out that he had been shot on the radio.”

The deputy was taken to the hospital. He is in stable but serious condition. The suspect fled the scene.

Soon afterward, law enforcement reported finding the body of a 58-year-old homeless man near an Amtrak station. Investigators said he was fatally shot in the back of the head. Police say they believe the two shooting incidents are linked.

Parkinson said the animosity towards police in the past two weeks could be a factor in shootings.

“It is disappointing that these types of things are occurring all across the nation,” he said. “But when these things are happening in your own back yard and you have such an amazing county and amazing citizens in this county, it is even more disappointing. And even more troubling.”