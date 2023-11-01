Several students were stabbed at Van Nuys High School late Wednesday morning, officials said, and the attacker remains at large.

At a few minutes before 11 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department received a call that two, possibly three, students had been stabbed.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed they responded to the incident in the 6500 block of North Cedros Avenue, which is located adjacent to the school, and said there were three students wounded.

All are teen males, according to Nicholas Prange of the LAFD.

