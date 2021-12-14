Storm closes Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia and Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park were closed Tuesday as a storm moved through the region, bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Six Flags said those with tickets for Tuesday will be able to visit on another date. The tickets will be valid through Dec. 31.

The closures at the amusement parks come as the storm was expected to bring 6 inches of rain to local mountains, and 1 to 3 inches along coastal and valley areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory through 10 a.m. for Los Angeles County.

The downpours triggered warnings over possible mud and debris flows in recent burn areas and snarled traffic on local freeways, where multiple spinouts were reported throughout the region.

