LEMOORE, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — Sailors and spouses at NAS Lemoore were warned to stop spreading “unverified rumors” about other service members or their families, as part of a notice issued by the Naval Air Station on Tuesday.

The notice warned that threats, harassment and bullying “will not be tolerated” adding that it could result in the person responsible facing disciplinary or civil legal action, and potentially being banned from the base.

As part of the statement, NAS Lemoore staff say spreading rumors “negatively impacts” the lives of sailors and their families and could lead to safety and security concerns.

Base staff add that anyone with “legitimate concerns” is reminded to communicate with their chain of command and through proper channels.