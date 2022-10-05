STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police have been investigating a “series of killings” throughout the city and in Oakland after all the killings were matched through ballistic evidence.

In the six shootings in Stockton and one in Oakland, there has only been one survivor.

On April 16, 2021, a 46-year-old Black woman was shot near Park and Union streets in Stockton at 3:20 a.m. The woman was shot and survived her wounds.

According to Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden, the victim was in her tent when she heard someone walking nearby. The victim exited her tent to find someone standing outside who then fired at her.

The woman described the person as being between 5 feet, 10 inches, and 6 feet tall. The person was wearing all dark clothing with a dark jacket and a dark “covid-style” mask.

The woman said the shooter did not say anything and no words were exchanged.

The victims have been five Hispanic males, one Black woman and one white male. Police have said that they have no evidence to prove that the shootings are hate-crime related.

The first shooting occurred in Oakland on April 10, 2021, with the second shooting occurring six days later on April 16, 2021, in Stockton.

The third shooting occurred 448 days later on July 8, 2022. Since then the shootings have been occurring more frequently with the fourth shooting occurring 34 days later on Aug. 11. Nineteen days later, the fifth shooting occurred on Aug. 30, and 22 days after that the sixth shooting occurred on Sept. 21.

The most current shooting occurred seven days later on Sept. 27.