BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Independent System Operator issued a statewide Flex Alert from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

The ISO is urging conservation of electricity during this time period. Consumers are urged to avoid the use of unnecessary lighting and major appliances, according to the ISO.

Officials say Flex Alerts help energy conservation and the supply and demand of energy.