BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California energy officials extended a statewide Flex Alert into Monday — the sixth straight day — as high energy demands are expected amid extreme, record-setting heat.

The California Independent Systems Operator and other state officials are asking residents to voluntarily cut back on electricity use through the afternoon and evening to avoid outages and rolling blackouts. CAISO has issued the Flex Alert for Monday, Sept. 5 for 4 p.m. through 10 p.m.

“The extra hour of reduced energy use is needed [Monday] because of projected market deficiencies through 10 p.m.,” Cal ISO said in a statement Sunday.

The call for extended energy use cutbacks are due to the ongoing and anticipated record breaking temperatures in the state through Friday.

“Starting tomorrow, this multi-day event is going to get much more intense,” Cal ISO President and CEO Elliot Mainzer said in a statement.

The National Weather Service in Hanford has forecast near-record heat for much of the Central Valley beginning Monday. On Monday, temperatures in Bakersfield and surrounding areas could reach 109 degrees. Temperatures could reach 112 on Tuesday, the agency tweeted.

Record-setting or record-tying temperatures were measured in areas throughout the state including Gilroy, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Oxnard, Camarillo and Burbank.

Residents are asked use major appliances like washers and dryers, dishwashers, or to “pre-cool” their homes by setting their thermostat to as low as 72 degrees before 4 p.m.

During the Flex Alert residents are asked to set the thermostat to 78 degrees and to turn off all unnecessary lights.

Cal ISO says residents have already helped stave off outages by cutting back on electricity use, saving an estimated 600 to 700 megawatts of electricity.