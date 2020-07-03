State urges people to avoid water contact at Pyramid Lake because of blue-green algae

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — State water officials are advising people against swimming at Pyramid Lake in Los Angeles County because of the unhealthy effects of blue-green algae. Algal blooms have risen to warning levels.

The Department of Water Resources said boating at the lake is allowed but swimming and other water-contact recreation are not considered safe because of potential health effects. Jet or water skiing in the water is not advised.

The department said exposure to the toxic blue-green algae — also known as cyanobacteria — can cause eye irritation, allergic skin rash, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea and cold- and flu-like symptoms. Pets can also be affected and people are advised to keep their pets away from the water.

The algal blooms in the water can accumulate into mats, scum, or form foam on the water’s surface and at the shoreline. The foam can range in colors from blue, green, white or brown, the state said.