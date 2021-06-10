LIVE: State to announce action in assault weapons ban case

SAN FRANCISCO (KGET) – Gov. Gavin Newsom will be holding a joint press conference today at 10 a.m. in San Francisco to announce action in the California assault weapons ban case Miller v. Bonta.

Attorney General Rob Bonta, the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence and the Giffords Law Center will participate in the press conference.

The briefing comes after a federal judge recently overturned California’s three-decade-old ban on assault weapons, calling it a “failed experiment” that violates people’s constitutional right to bear arms.