BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Putting the brakes on human trafficking is what SB-1042, introduced by State Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) hopes to eventually accomplish.

Senator Grove is attempting to tackle human trafficking, but the real problem, she says, is that California law isn’t tough enough.

“To those committing this crime of human trafficking, including selling our innocent children,” Grove said, “California will no longer stand by and allow this criminal operation to operate.”

Senator Grove introduced SB-1042 on Feb. 15, which would include human trafficking within the definition of a violent felony and serious felony, therefore, making it a strike under California’s 3 strike law.

Grove was accompanied Friday afternoon to announce the bill by DA Cynthia Zimmer and Sheriff Donny Youngblood, as well as:

Chief Greg Perry, Bakersfield PD

Chief Tyson Davis, Delano PD

Chief Kevin Zimmerman, Shafter PD

Chief Gary Crowell, Stallion Springs PD

Chief (Retired) Ed Whiting, Taft PD

Captain Vince Pagano, CHP

Chief TR Merickel, Chief Probation Officer at Kern County Probation Department

Deputy DA Tyson McCoy

“Look over to your 10-year-old daughter or granddaughter,” said Sheriff Youngblood. “Think about her being trafficked for sex, over and over again and the state of California doesn’t think that it’s serious.”

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has said the state is one of the ‘largest sites for human trafficking in the United States. The modern-day form of slavery is estimated to be a $150 billion-a-year global industry by the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

In February, BPD arrested three Bakersfield residents on human trafficking charges. That bust served as a warning from DA Zimmer to those who are part of the criminal enterprise.

“This legislation will ensure that traffickers cannot avoid prison,” said District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. “It will establish penalties for repeat offenders and will prevent traffickers from receiving early parole.”

Odessa Perkins, a human trafficking survivor, shared her story during the announcement and showed support for SB-1042.

“To me, it’s better late than never,” said Perkins. “It’s sad that it took this long but now it is at the forefront so now, they better be on guard.”



Perkins survived years of sexual exploitation by her own mother starting at the age of 13. To this day, Perkins continues looking out for youth who can fall prey to this heinous crime.

SB-1042 is now headed to the Senate Public Safety Committee.



