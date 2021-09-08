State regulators look to refine marijuana regulations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — State regulators are looking to streamline laws surrounding cannabis use and production.

The Department of Cannabis Control says current laws are just too confusing. The department says the language of current regulations needs to be unified and definitions of growth and use limits solidified.

If approved, the newly refined regulations would go into effect at the end of the month.

California’s Department of Cannabis Control was established in July following a proposal by Gov. Gavin Newsom through the state budget.