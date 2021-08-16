State officials urge Californians to get out and vote

(KGET) — With recall ballots either already in, or on their way to mailboxes, the state’s top elections and law enforcement officials urge Californians to get out and vote.

This comes as some now question the constitutionality of the state’s recall process.

“We want to make sure every Californian votes because this is an important decision like every decision we make in an election,” said Secretary of State Shirley Weber.

Weber and Attorney General Rob Bonta reminded California voters to make a plan to get their ballots in for the recall election in a virtual event Monday.

“The last thing we want to hear on September 15 is that someone forgot to go to the polls,” Weber said.

Both Bonta and Weber are in their respective offices because of the man at the center of the recall: Governor Gavin Newsom.

Newsom appointed Weber as secretary of state when the position was left by now-U.S. Senator Alex Padilla. The governor also appointed Bonta to attorney general when president Joe Biden picked Xavier Becerra to join his administration.

As Democrats push for higher voter turnout among concerns of a lack of enthusiasm in the party, the state leaders were asked about the appropriateness of their message Monday.

“What’s the alternative to it?” Weber asked. “To suppress the voting because you think there may be more Democrats registered in California than others? That in itself would be against everything I believe in.”

A separate issue the two could face — questions about the constitutionality of California’s recall process overall.

Some legal scholars note voters might not have an equal say in the outcome of the election because the law allows Newsom to be replaced by a candidate who gets fewer votes on question two than he does on question one.

Bonta would not say if he’s ready to defend the state’s recall election laws should their constitutionality be challenged in court.

“We’re aware of that. We’ll be coordinating with the Secretary of State’s office to determine next steps,” Bonta said.

State leaders said — for now — the way the process is set-up is legally compliant. They promise the election will be carried out securely and with integrity.