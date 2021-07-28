State issues flex alert for tonight amid high temperatures

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The state has issued a Flex Alert for today to help reduce demand on the electric grid.

The California Independent System Operator said the alert will be in effect from 4-9 p.m. to help urge consumers to reduce energy use.

Residents can conserve energy use by setting their thermostat to at least 78 degrees if possible, turning off all unnecessary lights, using fans instead of air conditioning for cooling and unplugging unused appliances.

The flex alert comes as Bakersfield and the rest of the state continue to grapple with high temperatures. Today’s high is 102.