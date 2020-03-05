State directs health care plans to make necessary coronavirus testing free of charge for patients

All medically necessary screening and testing for the coronavirus will now be free for patients under their health plans.

The state Department of Managed Health Care has directed all commercial and Medi-Cal health plans regulated by the department to immediately reduce cost-sharing to zero for coronavirus-related activity. This includes waiving cost-sharing for emergency room, urgent care or provider office visits when the purpose of the visit is to be screened and tested for the virus.

“Californians shouldn’t have to fear a big medical bill just because they took a test for COVID-19,” Governor Gavin Newsom said. “This action means that Californians who fit the testing requirements can receive the test at no cost. We’re all in this together, and I’m grateful to those health providers who have already stepped up and heeded our call.”

Today the state Department of Insurance issued similar direction about providing cost-free medically necessary testing for an additional 2 million Californians. Combined, the state said these announcements ensure that 24 million more Californians are eligible to receive testing, should their health care provider deem it medically necessary.

The Department of Managed Health Care also directed health plans to increase capacity to screen and treat the coronavirus as needed to minimize further transmission by encouraging health plans to expand telehealth services and to take steps to ensure patients receive medically necessary medication if there is a shortage of a particular drug.

These orders from the Department of Managed Health Care and the Department of Insurance do not apply to individuals in self-insured health coverage products.

Also today, the state Employee Development Department announced support services for people affected by the coronavirus in California. For faster and more convenient access to those services, the use of online options is encouraged.

Individuals who are unable to work due to having or being exposed to the virus can file a Disability Insurance (DI) claim.

Californians who are unable to work because they are caring for an ill or quarantined family member with the virus can file a Paid Family Leave (PFL) claim.

Employers experiencing a slowdown in their businesses or services as a result of the coronavirus impact on the economy may apply for the UI Work Sharing Program. This program allows employers to seek an alternative to layoffs, retaining their trained employees by reducing their hours and wages that can be partially offset with UI benefits.

Workers of employers who are approved to participate in the Work Sharing Program receive the percentage of their weekly Unemployment Insurance benefit amount based on the percentage of hours and wages reduced, not to exceed 60 percent.

Visit the Work Sharing Program to learn more about its benefits for employers and employees, and how to apply.