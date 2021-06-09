State confirms vaccinated residents can forego masks in most places starting Tuesday

FILE – In this March 10, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom wears a mask during a visit to a vaccination center in South Gate, Calif. Gov. Newsom said Tuesday, May 11, 2021, the nation’s most populous state would stop requiring people to wear masks in almost all circumstances on June 15, describing a world he said will look “a lot like the world we entered into before the pandemic.” (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Fully vaccinated residents can go without masks in all but a few places starting June 15, state public health officials confirmed today.

California Health Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said as of Tuesday, vaccinated residents can go without masks except when in public transportation, K-12 schools, health care settings as well as homeless, emergency and cooling centers.

Those who aren’t vaccinated will be expected to continue to wear masks in indoor settings.

The new guidance is in alignment with guidance released last month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allowing fully vaccinated people to go without masks in most places, both indoor and outside.

The state didn’t lift its mask mandate at that time, instead saying it wanted to review the guidance first and give Californians time to prepare.

The new guidance will be presented to the Cal OSHA standards board tonight for consideration. It is unclear at this time whether the board will decide to require masking for employees.