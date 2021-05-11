State Assembly recognizes California Blue Star Mothers with resolution

SACRAMENTO (KGET) – On Monday, Assemblyman Rudy Salas and the entire State Assembly recognized the California Blue Star Mothers with a new resolution.

Assembly Concurrent Resolution 6 dedicates May 2021 as Blue Star Mothers of America Month in California to recognize and honor the dedication, sacrifice and patriotism of Blue Star Mothers.

The Blue Star Mothers of America was founded as a service organization during WWII to unite mothers who had sons or daughters in the Armed Forces and continues to provide support for active-duty service personnel and their families, with more than 7,500 members from about 200 chapters throughout the nation.

“The enduring commitment, courage, and sacrifice that Blue Star Mothers display every single day to support our troops and veterans represents the best of American values and patriotism,” Salas said. “Through their tireless advocacy and volunteer work, Blue Star Mothers support the women and men in uniform who protect our nation. We must strive to support mothers of active service members and veterans just as they support the heroes who serve and defend our country every day.”

The Blue Star Mothers of America name comes from the custom of families of servicemen hanging a banner called a Service Flag in a window of their homes during World War I, with a Blue Star representing a living family member serving in the military.

More State Assembly News

State provides $108K to fund 2 new Farm to School pilot programs in Kern County

EDD reform bill passes Assembly’s Insurance Committee, now moves to Appropriations Committee

Salas honored by dispatchers as ‘Legislator of the Year’

Salas introduces legislation aimed at strengthening energy grid