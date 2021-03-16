State ABC will have agents out enforcing alcoholic beverage laws on St. Patrick’s Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has announced it will have agents out enforcing alcoholic beverage laws tomorrow to help make St. Patrick’s Day celebrations as safe as possible.

Last year in California, ABC said seven people were killed and 116 others injured in crashes caused by driving under the influence on St. Patrick’s Day. ABC wants to remind drivers that driving under the influence not only puts yourself and others at risk but can result in fines of $15,000 or more.

In addition to enforcing alcoholic beverage laws, ABC agents will also be checking on health order compliance. California’s public health guidance advises limiting celebrations to people in your household to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

