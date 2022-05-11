SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Employees at two Starbucks stores in Santa Cruz voted overwhelmingly to unionize Wednesday, becoming the first locations in the state to do so.

Employees at a Starbucks store on Mission Street voted 15 – 2 in favor of joining the Workers United labor union. Workers at a location on Ocean Street 13 – 1 voted to join the same union.

No votes were challenged by either side during the vote count, which was held over Zoom.

Employees at more than 14 other locations across the state have filed petitions with the National Labor Relations Board to join a union.

Over 250 petitions to organize Starbucks workers have been filed in the United States since employees at two Starbucks locations in New York won the right to form a union in December 2021.