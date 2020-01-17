‘Star Wars’ creator George Lucas finally meets Baby Yoda

Baby Yoda has finally met his creator.

Jon Favreau, the executive producer of the hit Disney+ series “The Mandalorian,” posted a tweet yesterday showing “Star Wars” creator George Lucas meeting The Child and cradling the puppet in his arms.

Unsurprisingly, the tweet has gone viral, spawning thousands of comments and re-tweets from fans.

It is not clear if the photo was taken during production of the first season of “The Mandalorian” or whether this took place during filming of the second season, which is happening now.