Stand-off underway outside Fresno bank, police say

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A stand-off is underway outside a Fresno bank after police say a security guard told them about an armed man.

According to Fresno Police, the unidentified suspect is in the street with a gun and officers are attempting to negotiate with him. It is unknown if the suspect had entered the bank.

Officers on scene say that the suspect has “a device at his feet,” but they are not sure what it is. Fresno Police’s bomb squad is also on scene.

“We’ve brought out our bomb technicians, just to be certain in the event that we get into a position where we can render that item safe,” said Lt. Rob Beckwith.