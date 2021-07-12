Stagecoach announces 2022 lineup

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A dinner with live music and a raffle will be held July 31 with proceeds going toward a local nonprofit -- run by a Bakersfield teen -- fighting childhood cancer.

"The Gold and Black Benefit" will be hosted 5 p.m. at Elements Venue and Banquet Centre, according to a news release from GG the Warrior Foundation. Tickets are $40, with cocktails and raffle tickets available for an additional fee.