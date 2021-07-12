Stagecoach announces 2022 lineup

INDIO, Calif. (KGET) — Stagecoach Festival announced its 2022 lineup Monday with headliners Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

