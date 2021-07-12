Stagecoach announces 2022 lineup

KGET 17
INDIO, Calif. (KGET) — Stagecoach Festival announced its 2022 lineup Monday with headliners Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett.
Tickets go on sale Friday.
Are y'all ready? Stagecoach 2022 on sale is kicking off this Friday, 7/16 at 10am PT 👢 https://t.co/Z8knFVa3DJPay in full or use a payment plan. pic.twitter.com/Ns5wU2a2Wn— Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) July 12, 2021
