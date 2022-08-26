One superhero paid a visit to another at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Friday.

Spiderman surprised Jabari Henley, who is being treated for leukemia, on his fourth birthday.

The two unwrapped presents and played with action figures inside Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s facility.

The surprise was made possible by The Lifedriven Foundation, a Beverly Hill nonprofit that supports young adults and children diagnosed with cancer along with their families.

“It was beautiful,” Jabari’s mother, Cedulla BochMartinez, said in a video released by the hospital. “We don’t have anybody so it felt really good and warming to have others out there caring and thinking about my child like that.”

The new, 23,000-square foot Guerin Children’s hospital opened in June of this year with 26-beds.

It was built thanks to a $100 million gift, the largest lifetime gift in Cedars-Sinai’s 119-year history- from the Shapell Guerin Family Foundation, the medical center said.