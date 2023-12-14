BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A SpaceX launch to put Starlink satellites into orbit set for Thursday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base may be visible by coastal and inland residents for hundreds of miles.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink internet satellites has a launch window for Thursday night beginning 8:59 p.m. through 1:24 a.m. early Friday morning. The launch will put the rockets into low orbit, officials said.

If weather conditions are right, the rocket trail may be visible for hundreds of miles for several minutes of the Falcon 9 rocket’s flight. The rocket would produce a bright orange flame and then eventually dim as the exhaust plume appears.