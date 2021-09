BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — SpaceX is expected to launch a rocket carrying Starlink satellites into orbit Monday night.

The launch is set for takeoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base just before 9 p.m. The Falcon 9 rocket will be carrying 51 Starlink satellites.

The rocket’s path will take it towards the south-southeast after liftoff and generally follow the California coast.

If the sky is clear, the event could be visible for hundreds of miles.