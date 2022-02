VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KGET) — A SpaceX mission sending a classified payload into orbit took off from Vandenberg on Wednesday.

A Falcon 9 rocket took off from the base just before 12:30 p.m. Residents in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and beyond could hear the booms as the rocket broke the sound barrier.

The rocket then returned back to earth after its payload was sent into orbit.