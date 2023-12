BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base early Friday morning, the company said.

According to SpaceX, the launch happened at 12:03 a.m. and sent 22 Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit.

SpaceFlight Now says this is the 281st Falcon 9 launch to this date and the 87th launch this year.

It is not known when the next Falcon 9 launch out of the Vandenberg Space Force base will be.