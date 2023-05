BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — SpaceX is set to launch its Falcon 9 rocket Tuesday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The rocket’s is scheduled to blast off beginning at 11:02 p.m. Tuesday night, according to the Space Launch schedule website. If Tuesday’s launch is scrubbed, SpaceX will try again May 31 beginning at 10:48 p.m.

The fifth iteration of the Falcon 9 rocket will carry several Starlink Internet satellites into orbit. If mother natures allows, the launch could be visible for miles.