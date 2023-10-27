BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base put more Starlink communication satellites into orbit.

The SpaceX launch took place Sunday morning at 2 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Officials said 22 Starlink satellites were successfully placed into orbit.

The Sunday morning launch was rescheduled an earlier scheduled launch time on Friday, Oct. 27.

SpaceX has another Starlink satellite launch scheduled for later Sunday but out of Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.