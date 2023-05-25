LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A Starbucks Coffee in Studio City is drawing attention after the store removed all customer seating.

Only to-go orders are allowed at the 10965 Ventura Blvd. location of the popular coffee shop, as indicated by a sign posted to the door.

While Starbucks did not directly attribute the decision to any one cause, a spokesperson implied that the seating was removed due to a safety concern and that the decision was made at that specific store, and not at the corporate level.

The sign alerts customers that there is no seating at a Starbucks in Studio City, California. May 25, 2023. (KTLA)

“Our local leaders are, and have always been, empowered to use the many resources at their disposal to modify store operations and create the best experience for our communities,” the statement said. “Our first priority is to make sure our partners are safe at work. We will continue to work to make sure that partners can focus on crafting exquisite beverages and creating connections in a safe, warm, and welcoming environment.”

While no direct connection has been made to the Studio City location’s decision to remove seating, multiple other Starbucks stores in Los Angeles have closed in the past year due to what the company described as “challenging incidents.”

At the time those closures were announced, Starbucks implied that safety was the motivation behind the decision.