South Lake Tahoe residents face congested roadways as city told to evacuate due to Caldor Fire

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — As Fire crews work hard to contain the Caldor Fire, California Highway Patrol and law enforcement are making sure South Lake Tahoe residents are evacuating safely.

The evacuation started early Monday morning, with some residents receiving phone calls while others had officers knocking on their door.

Around 2 p.m., about 50 cars were lined up along Lake Tahoe Boulevard. Some said they had been waiting for 40 minutes and only moved the length of one car. They also watched some drivers cut in front of others.

“This is my first experience with a wildfire, so it’s a little bit crazy,” said Lucas Palmer. “I wasn’t expecting it. I was hoping that the fire would quiet down sometime soon but it’s still going and it’s pushing us to evacuate.”

Lucas Palmer and TJ Palmer are visiting family from Jamaica and have been walking their dogs while they wait for the traffic to calm down.

“I thought it was going to pass over like a week or two, but I don’t think it’s going to go away,” TJ Palmer said.

Officials with the city manager’s office said the best thing for everyone to do during this stressful time is to be patient and that residents will be evacuated safely.